WATCH: Jesse Winker slugs 13th-inning, walk-off homer
Video Details
Winker walked it off as the Reds topped the Rockies in 13 innings.
ANNOUNCER: High fly ball, right center field. Did Winker get enough? Bye-bye, game over!
[CHEERING]
ANNOUNCER: Off of a left-hander, for a guy that is not known for hitting home runs. But he's three for three coming off the bench.
ANNOUNCER: A game winning home run by Jesse Winker, just his second home run of this season.
