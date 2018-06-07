WATCH: Jesse Winker slugs 13th-inning, walk-off homer

Video Details

Winker walked it off as the Reds topped the Rockies in 13 innings.

ANNOUNCER: High fly ball, right center field. Did Winker get enough? Bye-bye, game over!

[CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER: Off of a left-hander, for a guy that is not known for hitting home runs. But he's three for three coming off the bench.

ANNOUNCER: A game winning home run by Jesse Winker, just his second home run of this season.

