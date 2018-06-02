Michael Lorenzen all smiles after earning 4 inning save
Video Details
Michael Lorenzen didn't expect to pitch 4 innings against the Padres but was thrilled to perform on the mound like he did.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices