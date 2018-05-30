Michael Brantley offers wise hitting advice for young ballplayers
Video Details
Brantley joins Andre Knott after the Indians' win to discuss his approach to hitting and offer some valuable advice to any kids playing baseball.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices