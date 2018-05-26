Despite the Indians losing after a dominant effort from Corey Kluber, he has not lost faith in his teammates
Corey Kluber believes in his teammates after loss
- Have confidence. I mean, I think that you have to have confidence in your teammates. If a starter's struggling, if a reliever's struggling, if the hitter's struggling, you still have confidence in him. I guess I would say that I think we all expect to try to get the job done each time out. Obviously that's not going to happen every time, but I think you still have that expectation out of yourself and out of your teammates.
