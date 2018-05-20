ANNOUNCER 1: He was good today again.

ANNOUNCER 2: 2-2 [INAUDIBLE].

ANNOUNCER 1: Seven innings, six hits, two runs. Didn't walk a batter. Struck out 10, threw 110 pitches.

ANNOUNCER 2: 42nd career 10 or more strikeout performance. Al, his 12th consecutive road start of three runs or less. And you're right. He had to work for it at the end there. Knowing where the Indians' bullpen situation was, you felt that Tito Francona said, heck, I'm sticking my ace out there. This is the best team in the American League. I want my best bullets out there. And he was magnificent. We talked about the fastball being the key to this lineup. And he was really good with it--