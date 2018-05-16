ANNOUNCER 1: You know, I'm not sure what Statcast is going to say about this catch, but I can tell you that there are only a handful of left fielders in all of Major League Baseball that will come close to making this catch. Duvall is a very good athlete.

ANNOUNCER 2: And in a big ballpark like this, where you've got to cover a lot of outfield ground, you know, you can always put him in the game, obviously, but. You're risking something.

ANNOUNCER 3: Who wants this one? What a play by Scooter Gennett! Who out of nowhere steps right in between Schebler and Votto and makes the acrobatic high flying catch before that ball dropped in what appeared to have been fair territory, if it comes down. You bet it was, or at least right there on the line. What a play by Gennett.