JR Smith had no issues with flagrant foul call, fans’ hostile reaction
Video Details
Smith discusses his 4th-quarter flagrant foul and the consequent uproar from the Boston crowd.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices