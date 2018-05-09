Adam Duvall walks it off in extra innings to give the Reds a series win over the Mets
Adam Duvall hits his first career walk-off home run
NARRATOR: We're in the 10th. And this game is-- is it over? It's over!
[CHEERING]
[SONIC BOOMS]
- That is sick!
NARRATOR: Well, if you're gonna hit him, hit him when it counts. And that counts.
Adam Duvall, a laser into the second row, down the left field line. A game-winning home run, here in the bottom of the 10th inning.
And it is now officially the 10th win of this rant season.
