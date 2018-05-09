NARRATOR: We're in the 10th. And this game is-- is it over? It's over!

[CHEERING]

[SONIC BOOMS]

- That is sick!

NARRATOR: Well, if you're gonna hit him, hit him when it counts. And that counts.

Adam Duvall, a laser into the second row, down the left field line. A game-winning home run, here in the bottom of the 10th inning.

And it is now officially the 10th win of this rant season.