- And this ball is launched into right center. It's 5-0 New York. Seven career home runs and 27 career at bats for Adrian Gonzalez against Homer Bailey. My goodness.

- There are days where you're just not going to have your best stuff. You're going to walk some guys. I understand that.

- Well, Gonzalez has done it again. Boy, when this guy comes to Cincinnati, he'll fight anybody on his team to get in the lineup. His numbers in this town are ridiculous. Tonight, he's gone single homer homer in his first three times to the plate.

- Well, it appears that the Reds' scouting report coming into this ball game is to throw this guy breaking balls. That might be the absolute opposite of how you get this guy out.