LeBron James details how he delivered for the Cavs in closing time

Video Details

LeBron describes yet another epic 4th-quarter performance, this time in Denver.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Larry Nance Jr. is excited to return to L.A.

Larry Nance Jr. is excited to return to L.A.

2 hours ago

Ty Lue on LeBron's epic 4th, Cavs fighting altitude and reclaiming lead

Ty Lue on LeBron's epic 4th, Cavs fighting altitude and reclaiming lead

2 hours ago

Rodney Hood remained a threat while witnessing greatness

Rodney Hood remained a threat while witnessing greatness

2 hours ago

Kyle Korver can feel the Cavs' road mojo returning

Kyle Korver can feel the Cavs' road mojo returning

2 hours ago

LeBron James details how he delivered for the Cavs in closing time

LeBron James details how he delivered for the Cavs in closing time

2 hours ago

Kevin Love, LeBron James discuss mental health in sports

Kevin Love, LeBron James discuss mental health in sports

4 hours ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»