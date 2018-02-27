Seth Jones credits the Blue Jackets ability to keep pushing north in beating Washington
The Blue Jackets never trailed and Seth Jones was one of the many reasons why. The first star credits the mentality and ability of the team to keep pushing forward in order to beat the Capitals at home.
