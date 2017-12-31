LeBron not pleased with trip, says Cavs will have to figure it out again like they did before

LeBron after the 104-101 loss to Utah.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Kevin Love wipes the slate clean after winless road trip: 'We just need to get better'

Kevin Love wipes the slate clean after winless road trip: 'We just need to get better'

15 mins ago

Tyronn Lue saw good things from bench despite loss, praises Tristan Thompson

Tyronn Lue saw good things from bench despite loss, praises Tristan Thompson

1 hr ago

LeBron not pleased with trip, says Cavs will have to figure it out again like they did before

LeBron not pleased with trip, says Cavs will have to figure it out again like they did before

1 hr ago

Seth Jones aware that Columbus wasn't sharp, but fully confident they'll snap out of funk

Seth Jones aware that Columbus wasn't sharp, but fully confident they'll snap out of funk

1 day ago

Sonny Milano pinpoints Blue Jackets frequent slow starts: 'We just gotta focus up'

Sonny Milano pinpoints Blue Jackets frequent slow starts: 'We just gotta focus up'

1 day ago

Zach Werenski felt Blue Jackets were sloppy in Ottawa, have chance at redemption vs. Tampa

Zach Werenski felt Blue Jackets were sloppy in Ottawa, have chance at redemption vs. Tampa

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»