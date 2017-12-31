LeBron not pleased with trip, says Cavs will have to figure it out again like they did before
LeBron after the 104-101 loss to Utah.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Kevin Love wipes the slate clean after winless road trip: 'We just need to get better'
15 mins ago
Tyronn Lue saw good things from bench despite loss, praises Tristan Thompson
1 hr ago
LeBron not pleased with trip, says Cavs will have to figure it out again like they did before
1 hr ago
Seth Jones aware that Columbus wasn't sharp, but fully confident they'll snap out of funk
1 day ago
Sonny Milano pinpoints Blue Jackets frequent slow starts: 'We just gotta focus up'
1 day ago
Zach Werenski felt Blue Jackets were sloppy in Ottawa, have chance at redemption vs. Tampa
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»
20146-20149