Zach Werenski felt Blue Jackets were sloppy in Ottawa, have chance at redemption vs. Tampa

Werenski after the 5-4 loss.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Seth Jones aware that Columbus wasn't sharp, but fully confident they'll snap out of funk

Seth Jones aware that Columbus wasn't sharp, but fully confident they'll snap out of funk

4 hours ago

Sonny Milano pinpoints Blue Jackets frequent slow starts: 'We just gotta focus up'

Sonny Milano pinpoints Blue Jackets frequent slow starts: 'We just gotta focus up'

4 hours ago

Zach Werenski felt Blue Jackets were sloppy in Ottawa, have chance at redemption vs. Tampa

Zach Werenski felt Blue Jackets were sloppy in Ottawa, have chance at redemption vs. Tampa

4 hours ago

Torts anxious to see how CBJ responds to struggles: 'We've gotta get some skin on ourselves'

Torts anxious to see how CBJ responds to struggles: 'We've gotta get some skin on ourselves'

4 hours ago

'They out-scrapped us.' Ty Lue after loss to Kings in Sacramento

'They out-scrapped us.' Ty Lue after loss to Kings in Sacramento

2 days ago

During their two-day break, Cavs look to regroup

During their two-day break, Cavs look to regroup

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»