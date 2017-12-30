Torts anxious to see how CBJ responds to struggles: ‘We’ve gotta get some skin on ourselves’
Torts after the 5-4 loss.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Seth Jones aware that Columbus wasn't sharp, but fully confident they'll snap out of funk
4 hours ago
Sonny Milano pinpoints Blue Jackets frequent slow starts: 'We just gotta focus up'
4 hours ago
Zach Werenski felt Blue Jackets were sloppy in Ottawa, have chance at redemption vs. Tampa
4 hours ago
Torts anxious to see how CBJ responds to struggles: 'We've gotta get some skin on ourselves'
4 hours ago
'They out-scrapped us.' Ty Lue after loss to Kings in Sacramento
2 days ago
During their two-day break, Cavs look to regroup
2 days ago
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»
20146-20149