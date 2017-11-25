Ty Lue on Cavs’ improving defensive effort, execution

Lue talks defense after Cavs' 7th straight win.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Dwyane Wade and LeBron won't be on same side for OSUMichigan

Dwyane Wade and LeBron won't be on same side for OSUMichigan

23 hours ago

Ty Lue on Cavs' improving defensive effort, execution

Ty Lue on Cavs' improving defensive effort, execution

1 day ago

After disciplined Thanksgiving, LeBron is ready for leftovers and OSUMichigan

After disciplined Thanksgiving, LeBron is ready for leftovers and OSUMichigan

1 day ago

Kevin's getting no 'love' outside the restricted area these days

Kevin's getting no 'love' outside the restricted area these days

1 day ago

Jae Crowder is getting much more comfortable as Cavs build chemistry

Jae Crowder is getting much more comfortable as Cavs build chemistry

1 day ago

Patience is key for Lukas Sedlak

Patience is key for Lukas Sedlak

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»