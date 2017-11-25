Kevin’s getting no ‘love’ outside the restricted area these days

K-Love discusses defense and difficulties of playing center.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Dwyane Wade and LeBron won't be on same side for OSUMichigan

Dwyane Wade and LeBron won't be on same side for OSUMichigan

15 mins ago

Ty Lue on Cavs' improving defensive effort, execution

Ty Lue on Cavs' improving defensive effort, execution

15 mins ago

After disciplined Thanksgiving, LeBron is ready for leftovers and OSUMichigan

After disciplined Thanksgiving, LeBron is ready for leftovers and OSUMichigan

15 mins ago

Kevin's getting no 'love' outside the restricted area these days

Kevin's getting no 'love' outside the restricted area these days

15 mins ago

Jae Crowder is getting much more comfortable as Cavs build chemistry

Jae Crowder is getting much more comfortable as Cavs build chemistry

15 mins ago

Patience is key for Lukas Sedlak

Patience is key for Lukas Sedlak

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»