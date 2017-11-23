“We deserved to win.” – John Tortorella

Torts was happy with his Blue Jackets' squad after an OT win against Calgary.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Patience is key for Lukas Sedlak

Patience is key for Lukas Sedlak

3 hours ago

"We deserved to win." - John Tortorella

"We deserved to win." - John Tortorella

3 hours ago

Pierre-Luc Dubois explains how the Blue Jackets are so successful in OT

Pierre-Luc Dubois explains how the Blue Jackets are so successful in OT

3 hours ago

Nick Foligno just kept grinding

Nick Foligno just kept grinding

3 hours ago

Josh Anderson is not hoping for a win, he expects to win

Josh Anderson is not hoping for a win, he expects to win

3 hours ago

Oliver Bjorkstrand is finding success in many ways

Oliver Bjorkstrand is finding success in many ways

3 hours ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»