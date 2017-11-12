John Tortorella is thinking twice about when Jack Johnson should shoot in a SO

He was a little hesitant but Torts called on Jack Johnson and he delivered in a big way

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Brandon Dubisnky gives Sergei Bobrovsky the highest of compliments

Brandon Dubisnky gives Sergei Bobrovsky the highest of compliments

1 day ago

John Tortorella is thinking twice about when Jack Johnson should shoot in a SO

John Tortorella is thinking twice about when Jack Johnson should shoot in a SO

1 day ago

Sergei Bobrovsky stays humble after a great game

Sergei Bobrovsky stays humble after a great game

1 day ago

After a Cavs win in Dallas, LeBron James thinks the Knicks should have Dennis Smith Jr.

After a Cavs win in Dallas, LeBron James thinks the Knicks should have Dennis Smith Jr.

1 day ago

Jack Johnson wins it for the Blue Jackets in his home state of Michigan

Jack Johnson wins it for the Blue Jackets in his home state of Michigan

1 day ago

Kevin Love's 29 points lead the way for a Cavs victory

Kevin Love's 29 points lead the way for a Cavs victory

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»