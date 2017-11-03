Shelley on Jackets: ‘They feel good in that locker room’
Jody Shelley credits Bob’s performance against an early Panthers onslaught as a big reason for the Columbus Blue Jackets win.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Torts on Anderson: ‘He’s a huge part of our start this year’
12 hours ago
Motte: Jackets responded well to Panthers early energy
12 hours ago
Shelley on Jackets: ‘They feel good in that locker room’
12 hours ago
Jenner: Big to start road trip with two points
12 hours ago
The Rover: Torts gives Jones and Werenski freedom on offense
15 hours ago
Jackets rookie Sonny Milano going through growing pains
16 hours ago
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED