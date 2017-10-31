David Savard breaks down his two-point performance against the Bruins

Columbus Blue Jackets' David Savard breaks down his two-point performance following the team's 4-3 shootout win over the Boston Bruins.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Coach Torts talks up Motte, Hannikainen

Coach Torts talks up Motte, Hannikainen

11 hours ago

David Savard breaks down his two-point performance against the Bruins

David Savard breaks down his two-point performance against the Bruins

12 hours ago

David Savard puts the Blue Jackets up 1-0 over the Bruins

David Savard puts the Blue Jackets up 1-0 over the Bruins

12 hours ago

LeBron James not about 'to go crazy' after Cavs's early season slump

LeBron James not about 'to go crazy' after Cavs's early season slump

1 day ago

Wade, Cavs continue to search for team chemistry following loss to NYK

Wade, Cavs continue to search for team chemistry following loss to NYK

1 day ago

Cavs lack effort but the problem is correctable, says Kevin Love

Cavs lack effort but the problem is correctable, says Kevin Love

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»