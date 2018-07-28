Williams homers, bullpen shines in Reds’ win over Phillies

Eugenio Suarez added a solo shot and right-hander David Hernandez turned in 2 1/3 innings of scoreless emergency relief as the Reds, the NL Central’s last-place team, snapped East Division-leading Philadelphia’s three-game winning streak.

Williams, in his second game and first start since being promoted from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, drove Nick Piveta’s 1-2 slider into the right-field seats for his second career homer and first since his major league debut on June 12, 2015, for the Yankees.

Hernandez (4-0) came in with two outs and runners on second and third in the fifth when left-hander Amir Garrett departed with an injury after facing one batter. Hernandez got cleanup hitter Carlos Santana to pop out in foul territory and followed with two perfect innings.

Jared Hughes got two outs with a walk in the eighth, and Raisel Iglesias gave up an unearned run before getting Rhys Hoskins to ground into a game-ending fielder’s choice for his 20th save in 23 opportunities.

Suarez led off the second against Nick Piveta with his 24th homer of the season. Suarez has homered in five straight games, tying a Reds franchise record.

Piveta (6-9) finished with 12 strikeouts, one short of tying his career high, in six innings. The Reds reached him for six hits and five runs with two walks.

Anthony DeSclafani struck out seven while lasting one out into the fifth inning. DeSclafani allowed five hits, one of them Odubel Herrera’s two-run homer in the third, and three runs with two walks.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: OF Roman Quinn was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley before the game. Quinn, who’d missed time this season with a right middle finger sprain, last appeared in the majors on Sept. 27, 2016.

Reds: Garrett left the game with what the Reds announced as a “mild left Achilles strain” after awkwardly stepping on first to complete a groundout by Odubel Herrera — the only batter he faced.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Vince Velasquez (7-8, 4.05 ERA) got the win in his first relief appearance of the season in Philadelphia’s 7-4, 16-inning win over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Reds: RHP Matt Harvey (5-6, 4.50) is 7-3 with a 2.86 ERA in 12 career starts against Philadelphia.