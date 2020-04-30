We’re going streaking! SportsTime Ohio to Replay Indians 2017 22-Game Win Streak for 22 Straight Nights

Beginning Monday, May 4th, SportsTime Ohio will replay each game of the Cleveland Indians’ 2017 22-game win streak consecutively for 22 straight nights.

First pitch will take place at 7 p.m. ET every night, except for 8 p.m. starts on Saturdays.

Throughout the stretch, SportsTime Ohio will also debut a new Tribe Report: Home Edition show every Monday at 6:30 p.m. Tune in as Indians broadcasters Matt Underwood, Andre Knott, Jensen Lewis and Al Pawlowski provide updates from the Tribe and around the league as well as interview special Indians guests. Past guests on the show include Terry Francona, Shane Bieber and Oscar Mercado.

Click to watch:

The Indians 22-game streak took place from Aug. 24 to Sept. 14, 2017, establishing the longest winning streak in American League history and the second longest such streak in Major League history behind only a 26-game streak by the 1916 New York Giants. The accomplishment also established the longest streak winning streak in Cleveland franchise history (prev. 14 wins June 17-July 1, 2016), culminating with a walk-off win at Progressive Field when Jay Bruce ended a 10.0-inning affair against Kansas City with an RBI-double.

During the entire 22-game streak, the Indians will host an online 50/50 raffle, presented by SportsTime Ohio. The raffle will run from game one on May 4 until game 22 on May 25. Half of the pot will go towards Cleveland Indians Charities’ support of youth in Northeast Ohio. Fans can enter the 50/50 raffle at www.Tribe5050.com.

Click and follow the network’s Cleveland social accounts for updates: #TribeReplay