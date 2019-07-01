Tune in to SportsTime Ohio Tonight for Debut of 1981 Revealed, Replay of 1981 All-Star Game & Replay of Len Barker’s Perfect Game

SportsTime Ohio kicks off it’s All-Star lineup of programming today, including original shows as well as LIVE productions emanating from PLAY BALL PARK.

Tune in at 6:30 p.m. tonight for the debut of 1981 Revealed. 1981 was a strike shortened season that featured Len Barker’s perfect game and Cleveland hosting the All-Star Game. Matt Underwood takes an inside look at one of the most challenging years in Cleveland sports.

SportsTime Ohio will also air the 1981 All-Star Game at 7:30 p.m. along with Len Barker’s perfect game at 11:30 p.m. See below for the schedule.

[Click for release on All-Star programs and activities.]

