Training Camp Daily Returns this week on SportsTime Ohio

Show Debuts Thursday, July 25 at 11:30 p.m.

Cleveland Browns Training Camp is finally here and SportsTime Ohio is excited for the return of Training Camp Daily, presented by 7UP.

The network will take Browns fans inside Browns Training Camp beginning this Thursday, July 25 at 11:30 p.m. Each new 30-minute show will debut daily, including weekends, following Indians game coverage with replays throughout the following day. See below for the debut schedule. There will be a total of 15 shows, also available on FOX Sports GO.

During each show, the most recognizable and informed Browns broadcasters in the region, including Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Tony Grossi, Dustin Fox and Nathan Zegura, will introduce new faces, break down position battles, provide injury updates, cover roster decisions and analyze the high expectations of the team this season – all from the sidelines of the practice field in Berea.

Sights and sounds from Browns Training Camp and additional Browns coverage will also be available on SportsTime Ohio’s social platforms and FOXSportsOhio.com.