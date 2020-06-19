STO Features 2019 Wins Over Royals

Next week, SportsTime Ohio is featuring five Tribe wins over the Kansas City Royals from June 24, 2019 – July 4, 2019. The exciting games will replay each weeknight at 7:00 p.m.

Indians vs. Royals Replays at 7:00 p.m.

Monday, June 22 Game from 6/24/19: Tribe won 3-2 when Jason Kipnis homers to leadoff the 10th

Tuesday, June 23 Game from 6/26/19: Trevor Bauer struck out a season high 12 in 6 2/3 innings for a 5-3 win

Wednesday, June 24 Game from 7/2/19: 9-5 win as Jake Bauers matched career high w/ four hits, driving in three runs

Thursday, June 25 Game from 7/3/19: Mike Clevinger shuts Royals out in 6 innings; Carlos Santana and Roberto Pérez each homer for 4-0 victory

Friday, June 26 Game from 7/4/19: José Ramírez homered twice; Indians rally to win 8-4 and complete the sweep



Click and follow the network’s Cleveland social accounts for updates: #TribeReplay