SportsTime Ohio’s Friday, Aug. 2 Tribe Game Giveathon

CLEVELAND – SportsTime Ohio and the Indians are teaming up for a special Giveathon telecast on Friday, August 2nd when the Indians host the Los Angeles Angels.

It will mark the Indians’ first ever CIC Giveathon, presented by Kaulig Giving, which will raise money for Cleveland Indians Charities youth baseball initiatives. The special telecast on SportsTime Ohio will highlight many of the youth baseball and softball programs Cleveland Indians Charities supports through produced features and guest appearances.

Game coverage begins at 7 p.m. preceded by a special one-hour Indians Live pregame show at 6 p.m. WKYC is also simulcasting the game.

Fans will have the opportunity to support Cleveland Indians Charities as early as next Tuesday by making a donation at www.indians.com/giveathon. The first 600 fans to donate $100 or more will receive an autographed baseball from Terry Francona, Sandy Alomar Jr., Mike Clevenger, Shane Bieber or Carlos Carrasco. There will also be an online auction to win Tribe experiences and items.

About Cleveland Indians Charities

The Cleveland Indians organization and its charitable arm, Cleveland Indians Charities, continue to work toward the CIC mission statement of utilizing baseball to strengthen youth through service initiatives that focus on education, health and fitness in Greater Cleveland.

CIC has raised money at a variety of fundraising events and is aided by the generosity of donors including Cleveland Indians Community Partners (Car Parts Warehouse, Electronic Merchant Systems, McDonald Hopkins LLC, MCPc M Design, Minute Men Staffing Services), Indians players, coaches, fans, front office personnel and corporate partners that help make community events possible.

