SportsTime Ohio’s Crew Match Replays This Week Feature “Hell is Real” Derby
FOX Sports Ohio
This week features both legs of 2019’s “Hell is Real” derby between Crew SC and FC Cincinnati. The inaugural meeting between the two teams took place August 10, 2019 at MAPFRE Stadium. The next Crew’s clash with FC Cincinnati game was August 25, 2019 at Nippert Stadium.
There are additional replays throughout the week. See below for the schedule.
All Crew matches on STO will stream on FOX Sports GO.
Click and follow the network’s Columbus social accounts for updates: #CrewReplay
- Twitter: @FOXSportsCbus
- Facebook: FOX Sports Columbus
- Instagram: @FOXSportsCbus
Crew Matches on SportsTime Ohio
- Monday, April 13, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
- Crew vs. Montreal Impact replay from 7/20/2019
- David Accam scored the deciding goal early in the second half and Eloy Room made one save in his debut as the Crew defeated the Impact 2-1.
- Monday, April 13, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
- Crew vs. FC Cincinnati replay from 8/10/2019
- The Hell is Real Derby: The Crew rallies from 2 goals down to draw with FC Cincy
- Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
- Crew vs. Montreal Impact replay from 7/20/2019
- David Accam scored the deciding goal early in the second half and Eloy Room made one save in his debut as the Crew defeated the Impact 2-1.
- Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
- Crew vs. FC Cincinnati replay from 8/10/2019
- The Hell is Real Derby: The Crew rallies from 2 goals down to draw with FC Cincy
- Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.
- Crew vs. Montreal Impact replay from 7/20/2019
- David Accam scored the deciding goal early in the second half and Eloy Room made one save in his debut as the Crew defeated the Impact 2-1.
- Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
- Crew vs. FC Cincinnati replay from 8/10/2019
- The Hell is Real Derby: The Crew rallies from 2 goals down to draw with FC Cincy
- Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
- Crew vs. FC Cincinnati replay from 8/25/2019
- Helluva Result: The Crew trounce FC Cincinnati in front of a packed Nippert Stadium.
- Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
- Crew vs. FC Cincinnati replay from 8/10/2019
- The Hell is Real Derby: The Crew rallies from 2 goals down to draw with FC Cincy
- Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
- Crew vs. FC Cincinnati replay from 8/25/2019
- Helluva Result: The Crew trounce FC Cincinnati in front of a packed Nippert Stadium.
- Friday, April 17, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
- Crew vs. NYC FC replay from 3/1/2020
- Lucas Zelarayan scored in the 56th minute in his debut as the Crew defeated New York City FC 1-0 in their season home opener.
- Friday, April 17, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.
- Crew vs. Sounders replay from 3/7/2020
- Gyasi Zardes scored for Columbus and goalkeeper Eloy Room made three saves in the 1-1 draw with Seattle.
- Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 7:00 a.m.
- Crew vs. NYC FC replay from 3/1/2020
- Lucas Zelarayan scored in the 56th minute in his debut as the Crew defeated New York City FC 1-0 in their season home opener.
- Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
- Crew vs. Sounders replay from 3/7/2020
- Gyasi Zardes scored for Columbus and goalkeeper Eloy Room made three saves in the 1-1 draw with Seattle.
- Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.
- Crew vs. Atlanta United replay from 3/30/2019
- Pedro Santos and Gyasi Zardes struck for first-half goals to lead the Crew to a 2-0 win over Atlanta United at rain-soaked MAPFRE Stadium.
