SportsTime Ohio’s Crew Match Replays This Week
FOX Sports Ohio
April 7th features three matches back to back starting at 5 p.m. –
5:00 p.m. Crew vs. Atlanta United from 3/30/2019
7:00 p.m. Crew vs. LA Galaxy from 5/8/2019
9:00 p.m. Crew vs. NY City FC from 3/1/2020
There are additional replays throughout the week. See below for the schedule.
All Crew games on STO will stream on FOX Sports GO.
Crew Matches on SportsTime Ohio
- Tuesday April 7th, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
- Crew vs. Atlanta United replay from 3/30/2019
- Pedro Santos and Gyasi Zardes struck for first-half goals to lead the Crew to a 2-0 win over Atlanta United at rain-soaked MAPFRE Stadium.
- Crew vs. Atlanta United replay from 3/30/2019
- Tuesday, April 7th 2020, at 7:00 p.m.
- Crew vs. LA Galaxy replay from 5/8/2019
- Gyasi Zardes and Federico Higuain each had a goal and an assist as the Crew snapped a five-game losing streak and defeated the Galaxy 3-1.
- Crew vs. LA Galaxy replay from 5/8/2019
- Tuesday April 7th, 2020 at 9:00 p.m.
- Crew vs. NY City FC replay from 3/1/2020
- Lucas Zelarayan scored in the 56th minute in his debut as the Crew defeated New York City FC 1-0 in their season home opener.
- Crew vs. NY City FC replay from 3/1/2020
- Wednesday, April 8th 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
- Crew vs. LA Galaxy replay from 5/8/2019
- Gyasi Zardes and Federico Higuain each had a goal and an assist as the Crew snapped a five-game losing streak and defeated the Galaxy 3-1.
- Crew vs. LA Galaxy replay from 5/8/2019
- Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
- Crew at Seattle Sounders FC replay from 3/7/2020
- Gyasi Zardes scored for Columbus and goalkeeper Eloy Room made three saves in the 1-1 draw with Seattle.
- Crew at Seattle Sounders FC replay from 3/7/2020
- Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m
- Crew vs. Atlanta United replay from 3/30/2019
- Pedro Santos and Gyasi Zardes struck for first-half goals to lead the Crew to a 2-0 win over Atlanta United at rain-soaked MAPFRE Stadium.
- Crew vs. Atlanta United replay from 3/30/2019
- Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 4:00 p.m
- Crew vs. LA Galaxy replay from 5/8/2019
- Gyasi Zardes and Federico Higuain each had a goal and an assist as the Crew snapped a five-game losing streak and defeated the Galaxy 3-1.
- Crew vs. LA Galaxy replay from 5/8/2019
- Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 6:00 p.m
- Crew vs. Atlanta United replay from 3/30/2019
- Pedro Santos and Gyasi Zardes struck for first-half goals to lead the Crew to a 2-0 win over Atlanta United at rain-soaked MAPFRE Stadium.
- Crew vs. Atlanta United replay from 3/30/2019
- Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 8:00 p.m
- Crew vs. Montreal Impact replay from 7/20/2019
- David Accam scored the deciding goal early in the second half and Eloy Room made one save in his debut as the Crew defeated the Impact 2-1.
- Crew vs. Montreal Impact replay from 7/20/2019