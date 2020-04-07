SportsTime Ohio’s Crew Match Replays This Week

April 7th features three matches back to back starting at 5 p.m. –

5:00 p.m.             Crew vs. Atlanta United from 3/30/2019
7:00 p.m.             Crew vs. LA Galaxy from 5/8/2019
9:00 p.m.             Crew vs. NY City FC from 3/1/2020

There are additional replays throughout the week. See below for the schedule.

All Crew games on STO will stream on FOX Sports GO.

Crew Matches on SportsTime Ohio

  • Tuesday April 7th, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
    • Crew vs. Atlanta United replay from 3/30/2019
      • Pedro Santos and Gyasi Zardes struck for first-half goals to lead the Crew to a 2-0 win over Atlanta United at rain-soaked MAPFRE Stadium.
  • Tuesday, April 7th 2020, at 7:00 p.m.
    • Crew vs. LA Galaxy replay from 5/8/2019
      • Gyasi Zardes and Federico Higuain each had a goal and an assist as the Crew snapped a five-game losing streak and defeated the Galaxy 3-1.
  • Tuesday April 7th, 2020 at 9:00 p.m.
    • Crew vs. NY City FC replay from 3/1/2020
      • Lucas Zelarayan scored in the 56th minute in his debut as the Crew defeated New York City FC 1-0 in their season home opener.
  • Wednesday, April 8th 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
    • Crew vs. LA Galaxy replay from 5/8/2019
      • Gyasi Zardes and Federico Higuain each had a goal and an assist as the Crew snapped a five-game losing streak and defeated the Galaxy 3-1.
  • Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
    • Crew at Seattle Sounders FC replay from 3/7/2020
      • Gyasi Zardes scored for Columbus and goalkeeper Eloy Room made three saves in the 1-1 draw with Seattle.
  • Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m
    • Crew vs. Atlanta United replay from 3/30/2019
      • Pedro Santos and Gyasi Zardes struck for first-half goals to lead the Crew to a 2-0 win over Atlanta United at rain-soaked MAPFRE Stadium.
  • Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 4:00 p.m
    • Crew vs. LA Galaxy replay from 5/8/2019
      • Gyasi Zardes and Federico Higuain each had a goal and an assist as the Crew snapped a five-game losing streak and defeated the Galaxy 3-1.
  • Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 6:00 p.m
    • Crew vs. Atlanta United replay from 3/30/2019
      • Pedro Santos and Gyasi Zardes struck for first-half goals to lead the Crew to a 2-0 win over Atlanta United at rain-soaked MAPFRE Stadium.
  • Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 8:00 p.m
    • Crew vs. Montreal Impact replay from 7/20/2019
      • David Accam scored the deciding goal early in the second half and Eloy Room made one save in his debut as the Crew defeated the Impact 2-1.

 