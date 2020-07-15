SportsTime Ohio’s 2020 Indians Season Broadcast Schedule

Drennan Live Returns, July 20th at 4:30 PM

Indians vs. Pirates Exhibition Game, July 20th at 7 PM

Indians Live Season Preview Debuts Tuesday, July 21st at 6:30 PM

Opening Day Friday, July 24th | Indians vs. Royals | Indians Live Pregame 6 PM

CLEVELAND, OH – SportsTime Ohio will carry live all Cleveland Indians regular season games, unless selected for exclusive national coverage. Visit Indians.com for the complete schedule.

The network will carry the Indians vs. Pirates exhibition game on Monday, July 20th starting at 7 p.m.

Play-by-play announcer Matt Underwood and color analyst Rick Manning will call all the action with Andre Knott reporting.

Drennan Live will also return to STO on Monday, July 20th leading into the exhibition game starting at 4:30 p.m. Hosted by Bruce Drennan and Ashley Collins, the sports talk show will resume its regular schedule airing 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursdays.

The network will leadoff the regular season with a special season preview edition of Indians Live, debuting Tuesday, July 21st at 6:30 p.m. and replaying throughout the week. Hosted by Al Pawlowski and Jensen Lewis, Indians Live returns all season long to provide fans with commentary, features, highlights, player interviews and analysis thirty minutes before and immediately following every additional Tribe game on STO.

STO’s live game coverage of the Tribe begins with their season and home opener on Friday, July 24th, when the Indians take on the Kansas City Royals at 7 p.m. Coverage that day will begin at 6:00 p.m. with a special hour-long Indians Live.

A new episode of Tribe Report will also air on Tuesday, July 28th at 10:30 p.m. This 30-minute show hosted by Pawlowski and Lewis will recap previous games, break down future match-ups, and feature the best interviews, highlights, and more.

BROADCAST AND PRODUCTION ADJUSTMENTS

All Indians games, home and away, will be produced out of Cleveland. Game coverage shot by the home network (SportsTime Ohio on home games and away team’s networks on away games) will be provided to serve as the standard game view for both home and visiting television networks.

In compliance with MLB in-stadium health and safety guidelines, STO will deploy seven cameras at Progressive Field to cover the home games. The production crew will be based at Progressive Field and will operate out of a television truck and additional mobile unit equipped to provide the appropriate health and safety precautions. Underwood and Manning will call the game from ballpark booths, allowing for proper social distance. Knott will be permitted to report from inside the ballpark but not on the field.

STO’s productions of away games will be produced out of the Cleveland studio’s control room with Manning, Underwood and Knott broadcasting from the Cleveland studio.

Indians Live pre- and postgame coverage of all games will be produced out of the Cleveland studio in compliance with necessary health and safety protocols.

PROGRAMMING LINEUP

Monday, July 20th

4:30 p.m. – Drennan Live

7:00 p.m. – Indians vs. Pirates exhibition game

Tuesday, July 21st

6:30 p.m. – Indians Live Season Preview

Friday, July 24th – Opening Day

6:00 p.m. – special hour-long Indians Live pregame show

7:00 p.m. – Indians vs. Royals

Tuesday, July 28th

10:30 p.m. – Tribe Report

All games and Indians programming will also stream live on FOX Sports GO.

