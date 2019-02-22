SportsTime Ohio’s 2019 Cleveland Indians Schedule Includes 157 Regular Season Games & 13 Spring Training Games

CLEVELAND, OH – SportsTime Ohio is excited to announce its Cleveland Indians broadcast schedule for the 2019 season.

STO will carry live all regular season games, unless selected for exclusive national coverage, as well as 13 spring training games. Visit Indians.com for the complete schedule. See complete spring training telecast schedule below. All games will also stream live on Fox Sports digital platforms.

Play-by-play announcer Matt Underwood and color analyst Rick Manning return to the booth to call all the action this season with Andre Knott reporting.

STO’s regular season coverage of the Tribe begins with their season opener on Thursday, March 28th, when the Indians take on the Minnesota Twins at 4 p.m. The Indians open their season at home on Monday, April 1st versus the Chicago White Sox at 4 p.m. STO’s coverage that day will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Drennan Live.

In addition to covering all non-exclusive national games, STO will have comprehensive coverage of the Tribe with the return of Indians Live, hosted by Al Pawlowski and Jensen Lewis. The pregame edition will provide fans with commentary, features, and in-depth pregame coverage of the Indians 30 minutes prior to every game telecast. Immediately following the final out of each game, the post-game edition will feature highlights, player interviews and analysis.

Tribe Report also returns on Tuesday, April 9th and will air every Tuesday after Indians Live postgame show. This 30-minute show hosted by Pawlowski and Lewis will recap previous games, break down future match-ups, and feature the best interviews, highlights, and more.

