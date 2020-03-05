SportsTime Ohio To Produce 157 Indians Games This 2020 Regular Season

CLEVELAND, OH – SportsTime Ohio is pleased to announce its Cleveland Indians broadcast schedule for the 2020 regular season.

STO will carry live 157 regular season games, all games not selected for exclusive national coverage. Visit Indians.com for the complete schedule. All SportsTime Ohio’s games will also stream live on FOX Sports GO.

Play-by-play announcer Matt Underwood and color analyst Rick Manning return to the booth to call all the action this season with Andre Knott reporting.

STO’s regular season coverage of the Tribe begins with their season opener on Wednesday, March 26th, when the Indians take on the Detroit Tigers at 1 p.m. STO’s coverage that day will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Drennan Live.

In addition to covering all non-exclusive national games, STO will have comprehensive coverage of the Tribe with the return of Indians Live, hosted by Al Pawlowski and Jensen Lewis. The pregame edition will provide fans with commentary, features, and in-depth pregame coverage of the Indians 30 minutes prior to every game telecast. Immediately following the final out of each game, the post-game edition will feature highlights, player interviews and analysis.



Tribe Report also returns and will air every Tuesday after Indians Live postgame show. This 30-minute show hosted by Pawlowski and Lewis will recap previous games, break down future match-ups, and feature the best interviews, highlights, and more.

LIVE STREAMING ON FOX SPORTS GO

All Indians programming televised on SportsTime Ohio will stream live on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

Social Coverage @FOXSportsCLE