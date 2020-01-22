SportsTime Ohio to Broadcast 10 Cleveland Indians 2020 Spring Training Games as part of “Way to Opening Day”

CLEVELAND, OH – SportsTime Ohio is excited for the return of Indians baseball! In the annual “Way to Opening Day,” the network will feature Indians coverage building up to the home opener.

10 Spring Training Games

Rick Manning and Matt Underwood will call the action with Andre Knott reporting unless produced by another RSN.

Check your local listings for these additional Indians programs:

Drennan Live : Drennan Live returns to STO on Monday, February 24th and airs Mondays through Thursdays 4:30 p.m.– 6:30 p.m. In this live talk show, hosts Bruce Drennan and Ashley Collins will offer Tribe fans enhanced coverage of the Indians as well as discuss sports news from around the state while taking calls from fans.

: Drennan Live returns to STO on Monday, February 24th and airs Mondays through Thursdays 4:30 p.m.– 6:30 p.m. In this live talk show, hosts Bruce Drennan and Ashley Collins will offer Tribe fans enhanced coverage of the Indians as well as discuss sports news from around the state while taking calls from fans. Tribe Fest shows: STO will produce two one-hour shows around Indians Tribe Fest, which is being held February 1st downtown Cleveland. The shows will feature interviews with the many Indians players and leaders in attendance.

STO will produce two one-hour shows around Indians Tribe Fest, which is being held February 1st downtown Cleveland. The shows will feature interviews with the many Indians players and leaders in attendance. Tribe Report: Two 30-minute shows hosted by Al Pawlowski and Jensen Lewis will provide the latest Indians updates. Each show will debut on February 4th and 25th at 7 p.m.

Two 30-minute shows hosted by Al Pawlowski and Jensen Lewis will provide the latest Indians updates. Each show will debut on February 4th and 25th at 7 p.m. Indians Rewinds : STO will replay some of 2019’s memorable games.

: STO will replay some of 2019’s memorable games. STO will also replay Indians Top Moments 2019, Jim Thome Revealed, and 1981 Revealed.

STREAMING on FOX Sports GO

All Indians programming televised on STO streams live on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

SOCIAL MEDIA on FOX Sports Cleveland: