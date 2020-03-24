SportsTime Ohio Replaying Indians Games

Relive the debut of Jacobs Field on Thursday at 12:30 PM at 7 PM: A re-air of ballpark’s home opener from April 4, 1994 when the Indians win it in the 10th in dramatic walk-off fashion

Tonight at 7 PM: July 24th Encore – Jason Kipnis’ HR in the 10th lifted the Tribe to a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays

SportsTime Ohio, the television home of the Indians, announced plans to replay games throughout the coming weeks. Below is a schedule of re-airs. Games will also stream on FOX Sports GO.

The network is excited to feature an encore presentation of the game from April 4, 1994 – an exciting Indians win on the day Jacobs Field opened its gates. Tune in this Thursday, March 26 at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the replays.

Schedules will be updated over the coming weeks with additional games and programming.

Click and follow the network’s Cleveland social accounts for updates: #TribeReplay

Indians on SportsTime Ohio