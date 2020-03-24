SportsTime Ohio Replaying Indians Games
Relive the debut of Jacobs Field on Thursday at 12:30 PM at 7 PM: A re-air of ballpark’s home opener from April 4, 1994 when the Indians win it in the 10th in dramatic walk-off fashion
Tonight at 7 PM: July 24th Encore – Jason Kipnis’ HR in the 10th lifted the Tribe to a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays
SportsTime Ohio, the television home of the Indians, announced plans to replay games throughout the coming weeks. Below is a schedule of re-airs. Games will also stream on FOX Sports GO.
The network is excited to feature an encore presentation of the game from April 4, 1994 – an exciting Indians win on the day Jacobs Field opened its gates. Tune in this Thursday, March 26 at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the replays.
Schedules will be updated over the coming weeks with additional games and programming.
Indians on SportsTime Ohio
- Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
- Indians at Blue Jays replay from 7/24/2019
- The Indians win 3-2 in 10th. Jason Kipnis goes 3-5 with the game winning HR.
- Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 10:00 p.m.
- Indians vs. Tigers replay replay from 9/18/2019
- Shane Bieber throws a complete game win with zero earned runs and 10 strikeouts. Jose Ramirez goes 2-4 at the plate.
- Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
- 1995 ALCS Game 6: Indians at Mariners replay from 10/17/1995
- Kenny Lofton scores the winning run on a memorable passed ball in the 8th inning. Carlos Baerga led the offense going 3-4 with a HR.
- Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.
- Indians vs. Mariners replay from 8/5/2001
- The Tribe completes a thrilling, 15-14 comeback win after being down 14-2 in the bottom 7th. Offensive standouts include Omar Vizquel going 4-6 with 4 RBI, Marty Cordova going 4-5 with a HR and 2 RBI, and Jim Thome’s 2 HR.
- Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
- 1997 ALCS Game 6: Indians at Orioles replay from 10/15/1997
- Tony Fernandez’s memorable solo HR in the 11th and Charles Nagy’s pitching performance propel the Indians to a 1-0 win.
- Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.
- Indians vs. Mariners replay from 4/4/1994
- Jacobs Field debuts to Cleveland as the Indians win 4-3 in 10th. Wayne Kirby hits a walk-off RBI that scores Eddie Murray.
- Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.
- 1997 MLB All-Star Game
- The AL wins 3-1 over NL in the ’97 All-Star Game. Sandy Alomar is the home town hero winning the MVP Award and hitting a 2-run HR off Shawn Estes in the bottom of the 7th inning.
- Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
- Indians vs. Mariners replay from 4/4/1994
- Jacobs Field debuts to Cleveland as the Indians win 4-3 in 10th. Wayne Kirby hits a walk-off RBI that scores Eddie Murray.
- Friday, March 27, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.
- Indians vs. Red Sox replay from 8/12/2019
- The Indians win 6-5 as Carlos Santana hits a walk-off HR in 9th. Jose Ramirez contributes a HR and 3 RBI.
- Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
- 1981 MLB All-Star Game replay from 8/9/1981
- The All-Star Game in Cleveland was the first game after the 1981 Players’ Strike. The NL wins 5-4 as Gary Carter slams 2 HRs. The Indians All-Stars were Len Barker and Bo Diaz.
- Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
- 1997 MLB All-Star Game replay from 7/8/1997
- The AL wins 3-1 over NL in the ’97 All-Star Game. Sandy Alomar is the home town hero winning the MVP Award and hitting a 2-run HR off Shawn Estes in the bottom of the 7th inning.
- Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.
- Indians vs. Mariners replay from 8/5/2001
- The Tribe completes a thrilling, 15-14 comeback win after being down 14-2 in the bottom 7th. Offensive standouts include Omar Vizquel going 4-6 with 4 RBI, Marty Cordova going 4-5 with a HR and 2 RBI, and Jim Thome’s 2 HR.
- Sunday, March 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
- 1995 ALDS Game 1: Indians vs. Red Sox replay from 10/3/1995
- This amazing, 5-4 win is highlighted by Tony Pena’s historic, late-inning HR. This 5-hour classic also features Albert Belle’s HR and 3 RBI performance.
- Sunday, March 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
- 1995 ALCS Game 6: Indians at Mariners replay from 10/17/1995
- Kenny Lofton scores the winning run on a memorable passed ball in the 8th inning. Carlos Baerga led the offense going 3-4 with a HR.
- Sunday, March 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
- 1997 ALCS Game 6: Indians at Orioles replay from 10/15/1997
- Tony Fernandez’s memorable solo HR in the 11th and Charles Nagy’s pitching performance propel the Indians to a 1-0 win.
