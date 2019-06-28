SportsTime Ohio Announces MLB All-Star Programming Lineup & Activities

SportsTime Ohio has an expansive lineup of All-Star programming as the Indians and Progressive Field play host to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

Starting Monday, July 1, tune in to SportsTime Ohio for original shows, such as Cleveland All-Star History, 25th Anniversary of Progressive Field – Top 25 Moments, and Jim Thome Revealed, to re-airs of significant games in Indians history, including the 1981 and 1997 All-Star Games, the classic 12-run comeback vs. the Mariners in 2001, Len Barker’s perfect game, and games from the 1995 and 1997 postseasons.

See below for complete list of shows. Check local listings and follow @SportsTimeOhio on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for schedule information and updates.

SportsTime Ohio will also feature LIVE productions emanating from PLAY BALL PARK over the course of the All-Star events. Drennan Live, Indians Live pre and postgame shows and All-Star LIVE will all be produced live from PLAY BALL PARK from Thursday, July 4 through Tuesday, July 9.

Shows anticipate guests from MLB’s legendary lineup of former players and special guests, including All-Star host Indians and All-Star Ambassadors, who are making appearances at PLAY BALL PARK over the course of the events. All-Star LIVE will also include programs from SportsTime Ohio’s slate of All-Star programming. See below for the LIVE schedule.

In addition to producing live television from PLAY BALL PARK, SportsTime Ohio will also offer fans an exclusive and interactive experience like no other with SportsTime Ohio 360. Underneath the STO production set will be a unique destination where fans of all ages can virtually experience a 360-degree look from inside Progressive Field and SportsTime Ohio’s production studio. Fans will also get a video of their experience via email.

SportsTime Ohio All-Star Programming Lineup

25th Anniversary of Progressive Field – Top 25 Moments: What are arguably the top 25 moments in Progressive Field history? Find out as Al Pawlowski counts down the top moments.

What are arguably the top 25 moments in Progressive Field history? Find out as Al Pawlowski counts down the top moments. Cleveland All-Star History: The death of Addie Joss sparked the creation of the first All-Star Game and it all started in Cleveland. Jeff Phelps will guide you through the history of the MLB All-Star Games in Cleveland.

The death of Addie Joss sparked the creation of the first All-Star Game and it all started in Cleveland. Jeff Phelps will guide you through the history of the MLB All-Star Games in Cleveland. Len Barker’s Perfect Game 1981: Replay of Indians Pitcher Len Barker’s Perfect Game against Danny Ainge and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Replay of Indians Pitcher Len Barker’s Perfect Game against Danny Ainge and the Toronto Blue Jays. 1981 All-Star Game: Replay of 1981 All Star Game played at Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium featuring All Stars Len Barker, rookie Fernando Valenzuela, Gary Carter, Buddy Bell, Eddie Murray and Dave Winfield.

Replay of 1981 All Star Game played at Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium featuring All Stars Len Barker, rookie Fernando Valenzuela, Gary Carter, Buddy Bell, Eddie Murray and Dave Winfield. 1997 All-Star Game: Replay of 1997 All Star Game played at Jacobs Field featuring All Star MVP Sandy Alomar Jr, Robbie Alomar, Cal Ripkin, Ken Griffey Jr, Jim Thome, Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Barry Larkin and Randy Johnson.

Replay of 1997 All Star Game played at Jacobs Field featuring All Star MVP Sandy Alomar Jr, Robbie Alomar, Cal Ripkin, Ken Griffey Jr, Jim Thome, Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Barry Larkin and Randy Johnson. 1995 ALDS Game 1: Replay of 1995 ALDS Game 1 vs the Red Sox, the 5-hour rain delayed affair featured a walk-off extra innings home run by Tony Pena. It was Indians first postseason win since the 1948 World Series.

Replay of 1995 ALDS Game 1 vs the Red Sox, the 5-hour rain delayed affair featured a walk-off extra innings home run by Tony Pena. It was Indians first postseason win since the 1948 World Series. 1995 ALCS Game 6: Replay of 1995 ALCS Game 6 vs. the Mariners. Indians clinched their first AL Pennant since 1954 as the Indians win featured Kenny Lofton scoring from 2nd on a passed ball in the 8th inning.

Replay of 1995 ALCS Game 6 vs. the Mariners. Indians clinched their first AL Pennant since 1954 as the Indians win featured Kenny Lofton scoring from 2nd on a passed ball in the 8th inning. 1997 ALCS Game 6: Replay of the 1997 ALCS Game 6 vs. the Orioles. With game scoreless, Tony Fernandez’s HR untied it in the 11th that sent the Indians to the World Series.

Replay of the 1997 ALCS Game 6 vs. the Orioles. With game scoreless, Tony Fernandez’s HR untied it in the 11th that sent the Indians to the World Series. 2001 Indians vs. Mariners: Replay of August 5th, 2001 game in which Indians comeback from 12-run deficit and win in the 11th inning.

Replay of August 5th, 2001 game in which Indians comeback from 12-run deficit and win in the 11th inning. 1981 Revealed: 1981 was a strike shortened season that featured Len Barker’s perfect game and Cleveland hosting the All-Star Game. Matt Underwood takes an inside look at one of the most challenging years in Cleveland sports.

1981 was a strike shortened season that featured Len Barker’s perfect game and Cleveland hosting the All-Star Game. Matt Underwood takes an inside look at one of the most challenging years in Cleveland sports. Jim Thome Revealed: Jim Thome is an icon in Cleveland. Matt Underwood will lead you from Jim’s humble beginnings in Peoria Illinois to his rise to Cooperstown and the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

Jim Thome is an icon in Cleveland. Matt Underwood will lead you from Jim’s humble beginnings in Peoria Illinois to his rise to Cooperstown and the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame. Links To The Game (Bob DiBiasio, Charles Nagy, Doug Jones, Jimmy Hanlin): Jimmy Hanlin plays a round of golf with former All Stars Charles Nagy and Doug Jones and they reveal their experiences playing in the mid-summer classic.

Jimmy Hanlin plays a round of golf with former All Stars Charles Nagy and Doug Jones and they reveal their experiences playing in the mid-summer classic. Beer Money: All Star Edition: Jensen Lewis and Gab Kreuz test fans All-Star trivia knowledge.

Live Schedule from PLAY BALL PARK