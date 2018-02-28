SportsTime Ohio Announces 2018 Cleveland Indians Regular Season Programming Schedule

STO will carry live all regular season games unless selected for exclusive national coverage. Four Indians games will be exclusively on FS1 and five games will be exclusively on national television including FOX broadcast network. Visit Indians.com for the complete schedule.

Play-by-play announcer Matt Underwood and color analyst Rick Manning return to the booth to call all the action this season with Andre Knott reporting.

SportsTime Ohio’s regular season coverage of the Tribe begins with their season opener on Thursday, March 29th, when the Indians take on the Seattle Mariners at 10pm. The Indians open their season at home on Friday, April 6th versus the Kansas City Royals at 4pm. STO’s coverage that day will begin at 12 noon with Drennan Live.

In addition to covering all non-exclusive national games, SportsTime Ohio will have comprehensive coverage of the Tribe with the return of Indians Live, hosted by Al Pawlowski and Jensen Lewis. The pregame edition will provide fans with commentary, features, and in-depth pregame coverage of the Indians 30 minutes prior to every game telecast. Immediately following the final out of each game, the post-game edition will feature highlights, player interviews and analysis.

Tribe Report also returns on Tuesday, April 10th and will air every Tuesday after Indians Livepostgame show. This 30-minute show hosted by Pawlowski and Lewis will recap previous games, break down future match-ups, and feature the best interviews, highlights, and more.

Streaming on FOX Sports GO

If you’re not at home to catch SportsTime Ohio’s coverage on TV, watch on the GO! You can watch the network’s coverage of the Indians on your phone or tablet with FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers via iPhone, iPad and Apple TV; Android and Android TV; Amazon FireTV, Stick and Kindle Fire; Chromecast; Xbox One; and Windows phones, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

Digital & Social Coverage