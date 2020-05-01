Relive Monsters’ Historic Calder Cup Win on FOX Sports Ohio

FOX Sports Ohio is pleased to re-air Game 4 of the AHL 2016 Calder Cup Championship between the Lake Erie Monsters and Hershey Bears originally played on June 11, 2016.

Tune in Sunday, May 3 at 7:00 p.m. (*alternate FSO channel for Columbus and Cincinnati viewers) and Monday, May 4 at 3:00 p.m. for the replays.

The game will also stream on FOX Sports GO.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored with 1.9 seconds left in the first overtime period and the Monsters defeated the Bears 1-0 at a sold-out Quicken Loans Arena. With the win, the Monsters earned their first ever Calder Cup title and completed the postseason run with 15 wins in 17 games, the best record ever for a team requiring four playoff rounds.

After totaling 10 goals and six assists for 16 points in 17 games, Bjorkstrand was awarded the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the MVP in the Calder Cup Playoffs. He tied an AHL record with six game-winning goals and set a new mark with three overtime goals in a single postseason.

Click and follow the network’s Cleveland and Columbus social accounts for updates: #PostseasonPlayback