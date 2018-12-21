Reds acquire Puig, Kemp, Wood in deal with Dodgers
AP
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers shook up their National League-championship roster Friday, trading Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and left-hander Alex Wood and cash to the Cincinnati Reds for right-hander Homer Bailey.
The Dodgers also get minor leaguers Jeter Downs and right-hander Josiah Gray.
Wood went 9-7 with a 3.68 ERA in 27 starts and six relief appearances last season for the Dodgers, who lost to the Boston Red Sox in the World Series.
Bailey went 1-14 last season with a 6.09 ERA.
- Cincinnati Reds
- FOX Sports Ohio
- FOX Sports Ohio - Blog
- FOX Sports Ohio - Buzzer
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
-