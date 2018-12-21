Reds acquire Puig, Kemp, Wood in deal with Dodgers

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers shook up their National League-championship roster Friday, trading Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and left-hander Alex Wood and cash to the Cincinnati Reds for right-hander Homer Bailey.

The Dodgers also get minor leaguers Jeter Downs and right-hander Josiah Gray.

Wood went 9-7 with a 3.68 ERA in 27 starts and six relief appearances last season for the Dodgers, who lost to the Boston Red Sox in the World Series.

Bailey went 1-14 last season with a 6.09 ERA.