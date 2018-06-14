Record 30 Emmy Nominations from NATAS’ Lower Great Lakes & Ohio Valley Chapters Combined

CLEVELAND – FOX Sports Ohio and SportsTime Ohio are excited to have gotten 30 Emmy nominations from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ (NATAS) Lower Great Lakes Chapter and Ohio Valley Chapter. This is the most nominations the networks have ever received, beating the previous high of 19 nominations in 2015.

NATAS’ Lower Great Lakes Chapter will celebrate its 49th annual Emmy Awards on June 23rd in Indianapolis, Indiana. FOX Sports Ohio and SportsTime Ohio have 23 Emmy nominations, including one in the Overall Excellence category. The Ohio Valley Chapter’s 54th annual awards ceremony will take place on August 18th in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where FOX Sports Ohio is up for seven awards. Here is a complete list:

Lower Great Lakes Chapter – FOX Sports Ohio and SportsTime Ohio’s 23 nominations:

· Overall Excellence: FOX Sports Ohio / SportsTime Ohio

· Sports Event/Game – Live/Unedited: SportsTime Ohio’s Cleveland Indians Baseball

· Sports Program/Series: SportsTime Ohio’s Indians Live Pregame

· Sports Program/Series: FOX Sports Ohio’s Cavaliers Live Pregame, Regular Season

· Sports Program/Series: FOX Sports Ohio’s Cavaliers Live Pregame, 2017 Playoffs & NBA Finals

· Sports Daily or Weekly Program: SportsTime Ohio’s Tribe Report from Historic League Park

· Sports Daily or Weekly Program: SportsTime Ohio’s Tribe Report 2016 Season in Review

· Sports Daily or Weekly Program: SportsTime Ohio’s Drennan Live

· Sports Daily or Weekly Program: FOX Sports Ohio’s Cavaliers in the Paint

· Sports Documentary: SportsTime Ohio’s Addie Joss – Revealed

· Sports Interview/Discussion: SportsTime Ohio’s Cup of Coffee with Paul Dolan

· Promotion – Program Sports: SportsTime Ohio’s Indians Digital Hype Video

· Live Sports Producer: Brent Valenti for Cavaliers Basketball

· Sports Director: Dan Sevic for Cavaliers Basketball

· Sports Director: Mike Symonds for Indians vs Rockies

· Director – Live or Live to Tape: Mike Symonds for Indians Live Memorial Day

· Editor – Short Form: Jeff Platz

· Editor – News/Sports: John Zaccardelli

· Graphic Arts: Greg Golya / Joe Von Enck

· Talent – Sports Reporter: Allie Clifton for Cavaliers Basketball

· Talent – Sports Reporter: Andre Knott for Indians Baseball

· Writer – Program: Matt Underwood for Addie Joss – Revealed

· Research: Matt Underwood for Addie Joss – Revealed

Ohio Valley Chapter – FOX Sports Ohio’s seven nominations:

Sports Event/Game – Live/Unedited: Columbus Blue Jackets Hockey

Sports Event/Game – Live/Unedited: Reds Baseball: Players Weekend

Sports – One-Time Special: Cincinnati Reds Opening Day

Sports – Daily or Weekly Program: Blue Jackets Live Pregame

Sports – Daily or Weekly Program: Reds Live Pregame

Interview/Discussion Program: Muirfield Revealed

Technical Achievement: Cincinnati Reds Opening Day

“We’re excited to have a record 30 nominations by the Lower Great Lakes and Ohio Valley chapters,” said François McGillicuddy, Senior Vice President and General Manager of FOX Sports Ohio and SportsTime Ohio. “Receiving a nomination for Overall Excellence, as well as many more around our Indians, Reds, Cavaliers, and Blue Jackets productions, makes us especially proud.”

Earlier this year, FOX Sports Ohio and SportsTime Ohio were awarded “Regional Sports Network (RSN) of the Year” at the Cynopsis Media Awards event held at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. Other regional sports networks that were featured finalists and honorable mentions in the “RSN of the Year” category were FOX Sports Detroit, YES Network, MSG, and NBC Sports Boston.

NATAS’ Lower Great Lakes Chapter covers Cleveland, Akron, Canton, Indianapolis, Toledo, Fort Wayne, and Erie markets. The Ohio Valley Chapter covers Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Zanesville, Bowling Green, Lexington, Louisville, Terre Haute, Evansville, Bluefield/Beckley/Oak Hill, Charleston/Huntington, Clarksburg/Weston, and Parkersburg markets.