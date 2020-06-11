Cincinnati Reds Director of Amateur Scouting Brad Meador Wednesday night announced the selection OF Austin Hendrick with the team’s first pick (12th overall) of the 2020 first-year player draft.

Hendrick, 19, is rated the ninth-best player in the draft by Baseball America and 13th-best player by MLB.com

A preseason first-team All-American at West Allegheny High School in Imperia, PA, Hendrick has committed to Mississippi State University. He is the highest-drafted player from the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League since Neil Walker was taken 11th overall in 2004.

The Reds will next select 48th (2nd round), 65th (Competitive Balance Round B), 84th (3rd round), 113th (4th round) and 143rd (5th round).

The 5 rounds of the 2020 MLB Draft will span 160 total selections. The signing deadline for the 2020 Draft has been moved from July 10 to August 1.

(Information from Cincinnati Reds press release)