Local ratings for Blue Jackets games on FOX Sports Ohio up 41%, pacing best in franchise history

According to Nielsen, the FOX Sports Ohio’s 2019-20 Blue Jackets regular season average game rating to date is 2.12 HH, which is up +41% to last year at the same number of games. Last season’s average of 1.61 HH is the third highest ever for the Jackets on FSO.

Their second highest rated season currently is their 2008-09 season (1.86 HH), when the Jackets had their first playoff berth.

The highest rated season in franchise history is the 2016-17 season (2.09 HH), when the club set numerous team records and made their third trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The current average is up +10% to the average rating at the same number of games in 2016-17 (1.94 HH).

2019-20 mid-season ratings highlights

#1 highest rated game of the season to date is the game from Nov. 29 against the Penguins, which posted a 3.08 HH.

#2 highest rated game this season to date is the game from Nov. 19 vs. Canadiens, which posted a 2.94 HH.

Games in the month of December averaged a 2.33 HH, on pace with the average December game rating in 2016 and up +50% to the average December game rating last year.

Five of the top 10 rated games so far this season came in December: 12/23 vs. Islanders 2.93 HH (3rd) 12/31 vs. Panthers 2.87 HH (6th) 12/19 vs. Kings 2.8 HH (7th) 12/3 vs. Coyotes 2.78 HH (8th) 12/5 vs. Rangers 2.77 HH (9th)



