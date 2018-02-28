LeBron James averages a triple-double for entire month of February

At this point in LeBron James‘ all-time great career there isn’t a lot of room for firsts. But on Tuesday night, in the final game of the month of February, LeBron James did something he has never done in his career. At 27.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists, James averaged a triple-double for an entire month for the first time in his 15-year career.

A month fit for a King. 👑 pic.twitter.com/MTSlOKDoZL — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) February 28, 2018

With the addition of new teammates at the trade deadline, James seemed to turn a corner making his usually impressive numbers become something else entirely. At 33 years old, James continues to defy the rules and everyone who has come before him with yet another career-year.

On Tuesday night, James also added another staggering stat to his already illustrious career by becoming the only player in NBA history with 30,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 8,000 assists.