Lamb scores 19, Hornets rout Cavaliers 126-94

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Kemba Walker had 18 points and Malik Monk added 16 for the Hornets, who improved to .500 on the season. Charlotte had balanced scoring throughout, with seven players finishing in double digits, including five off the bench.

J.R. Smith scored 14 points for the struggling Cavaliers (1-8), who are playing without the injured Kevin Love and put up very little resistance on defense.

The Hornets looked sluggish early on, but broke the game open late in the third behind a 26-11 run that made it a 20-point game.

Parker, who has been a big addition for the Hornets as a player and as a leader, led the way during the key stretch, scoring on a pair of floaters and then delivering a perfect alley-oop pass to Monk, who soared above the rim after losing his man on a backdoor cut.

Unlike Thursday night, when the Hornets surrendered a 19-point third quarter lead to Russell Westbrook and the Thunder, Charlotte had no intention of letting this one slip away. They quickly extended the lead to 29 points when Walker knocked down his fourth 3-pointer with 7:14 remaining in the game. He exited the game shortly after.

TIP INS

Cavaliers: Were outrebounded 49-28. … Kyle Korver had 11 points, with three 3-pointers.

Hornets: Owner Michael Jordan took in the game courtside, sitting at the end of the Hornets’ bench. … The owner of the other major sports franchise in the city, the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, also attended the game. … Nic Batum had nine points, eight assists and seven rebounds in a balanced effort.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Orlando on Monday.

Hornets: Host Atlanta on Tuesday.