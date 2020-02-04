Kevin Love scores season-high but Knicks beat Cavaliers 139-134 in overtime

CLEVELAND (AP) — Marcus Morris Sr. scored 26 points, including a key jumper in overtime, and the New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 139-134 on Monday night.

Morris’ basket from the left wing gave New York a 135-134 lead with a minute to play. He added another jumper and two free throws to help put the game away.

Kevin Love had 33 points and 13 rebounds in possibly his final home game with Cleveland. But the Cavaliers lost for the 11th time in 12 games.

Love, the subject of trade rumors ahead of Thursday’s deadline, hit a jumper to put Cleveland ahead 134-133 with 1:19 left. He was 12 of 20 from the field.

Morris missed the morning shoot-around because of an illness. He was 8 of 15 from the field and made all eight of his free throws.

New York’s Elfrid Payton, returning from a one-game suspension, had his first triple-double of the season with 17 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds.

Cleveland led 118-108 with five minutes to play in regulation, but New York rallied behind Morris, who scored 10 points in the quarter to push the Knicks ahead.

Julius Randle’s layup gave New York a 127-124 lead before Collin Sexton’s 3-pointer tied the game with 13 seconds left. Morris missed a jumper, but the Knicks got the rebound and called timeout. Morris’ jumper from the left corner rimmed out at the buzzer

Sexton had 29 points for Cleveland, going 11 of 22 from the field.

Cleveland center Tristan Thompson, also the subject of trade rumors, was sidelined by a sore right quad. He worked out on the court before the game and the team announced he was out 45 minutes prior to tip-off.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Randle (sore quad) was listed as probable, but he scored 20 points. … Dennis Smith scored 15. … G Frank Ntilikina (groin) returned after missing two games. He was hurt Jan. 28 at Charlotte.

Cavaliers: Thompson watched the second half from the bench. … Larry Nance Jr. started at center and scored 18 points. He was hit with a technical for giving a sarcastic thumbs up to an official after not getting a call as the first half ended. … F Alfonso McKinnie’s second 10-day contract expired and he’s now a free agent.

