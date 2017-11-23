Anderson’s goal in OT gives Blue Jackets 1-0 win over Flames

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Josh Anderson scored two minutes into overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets their fifth straight win, 1-0 over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 22 saves for Columbus in his third shutout this season and 22nd of his career. Mike Smith turned away 40 shots for Calgary.

It was the first time this season that either team ended regulation scoreless.

The Jackets outshot Calgary 2-1 for much of the game.

The Flames, however, dominated puck possession in the first 90 seconds of overtime before the Jackets pushed into the offensive zone.

Calgary’s T.J. Brodie sought to set up play from behind his own net, but the puck rolled off onto the stick of Nick Foligno, who sent it to Anderson for the game-winner.

Johnny Gaudreau’s 10-game point streak ended for the Flames.

NOTES: Columbus activated C Lukas Sedlak, who had missed 13 games with an ankle injury. … Blue Jackets C Alexander Wennberg has missed three games with an upper-body injury and remains day-to-day. … Gaudreau has registered a point in all but four games this season. … Columbus’ Cam Atkinson played in his 400th NHL game, while Zach Werenski took the ice for the 100th time.

NEXT UP

Columbus is home against Ottawa on Friday.

Calgary travels to Dallas to face the Stars on Friday.