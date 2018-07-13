José Ramirez sets Indians franchise record for most home runs before All-Star break

There’s a reason why Cleveland baseball fans call him the GOAT.

🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 José ties this game back up at 4-4 with his 28th home run of the year. Ramirez now holds the franchise record with the most home runs before the All-Star break. #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/Gk4vHZcTmU — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) July 13, 2018

In the fifth inning of Thursday night’s game against New York Yankees ace Luis Severino, José Ramirez belted his 28th home run of the season on July 12th. For comparisons sake, Ramirez didn’t hit his 28th homer until September 23rd in the 2017 season.

Ramirez’s homer also passed the great Indians slugger Albert Belle’s franchise record of most home runs before the All-Star break (27).

The Indians third baseman was named to his second straight All-Star team representing the American League at the hot corner.