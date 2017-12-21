CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have assigned guard Isaiah Thomas and center Ante Zizic to the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced Thursday.

Thomas is on assignment in order to officially participate in the Charge full-team practice, slated for Thursday.

Zizic has played in four games for Canton this season, averaging 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game. He has appeared in 11 contests with Cleveland during the current season.

(Cleveland Cavaliers press release)