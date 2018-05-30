Hour-Long Cavaliers Live Pregame Coverage Beginning 90 Minutes Prior to Tipoff and Postgame Coverage After Every Cavs-Warriors Game on FOX Sports Ohio

For the fourth straight year, the Cavs are set to face the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals.FOX Sports Ohio will continue to air Cavaliers Live pre- and postgame coverage of every game as well as stream a halftime report live on Twitter @FOXSportsOH.

Cavaliers Live pregame show, presented by Toyota, will get Cavs fans ready for each game with commentary, features, and in-depth pre-game coverage. All pregame shows will be 60 minutes in length starting 90 minutes prior to tip. Prior to Game 1 this Thursday, May 31, Cavaliers Live pregame show begins at 7:30 p.m. See the schedule below for start times.

The Halftime Report, streaming live exclusively on Twitter @FOXSportsOH will break down the first half of the game and offer insights in preparation for the second half.

Following the final buzzer, an hour-long postgame edition of Cavaliers Live, presented by Liberty Ford, will feature highlights, player interviews, analysis, reaction and commentary.

All home game shows will anchor from the FOX Sports Ohio set located on Gateway Plaza at the Cavs Fan Fest outside Quicken Loans Arena. On away games, pregame shows and Halftime Reports will anchor from the set inside The Q at the Cavs watch party and the postgame shows will be from the set outside The Q on the plaza.

Fred McLeod, Austin Carr, Allie Clifton, Jeff Phelps and Campy Russell will have access and provide insight that can only be seen on FOX Sports Ohio. Former Cavs head coach Mike Fratello will also continue to join select shows as a guest analyst.

Fans can also stop by the FOX Sports Ohio tent at Cavs Fan Fest prior to all home games for photos and prizes.

STREAM ON THE GO

If you’re not at home to catch FOX Sports Ohio’s coverage on TV, watch on the GO! You can watch the network’s coverage of Cavs playoffs, including the pre- and postgame shows, on your phone or tablet with FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, select Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.