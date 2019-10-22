“Fred McLeod – Calling the Shots” Tonight at 8 PM on FOX Sports Ohio

FOX Sports Ohio announces “Fred McLeod – Calling the Shots”, a 30-minute show featuring some of the greatest Cavaliers moments called by Fred McLeod, the beloved Cavaliers and FOX Sports Ohio play by play announcer who passed away suddenly on September 9th.

Fred meant so much to so many people. This show pays tribute as players, colleagues, and friends from the NBA family remember Fred and relive the unforgettable soundtrack he created for some of the most iconic moments in Cavs history.

“Fred McLeod – Calling the Shots” debuts tonight at 8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Ohio with replays throughout the week including tomorrow, Oct. 23 following Cavs @ Magic coverage (approx. 10:00 p.m.) and Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. before coverage of the home opener.