FOX Sports Ohio’s Upcoming Reds Rewinds Features Bench’s Finals Game, Griffey’s 600th HR & Browning’s Perfect Game

Reds Rewinds continue this week and weekend on FOX Sports Ohio with replays of Johnny Bench’s final game, Ken Griffey Jr.’s 600th HR game, and Tom Browning’s perfect game.

Saturday, June 20 at 8:00 p.m. – Ken Griffey Jr.’s 600th HR: Reds vs. Marlins from 6/9/2008 Ken Griffey Jr. became the sixth player in history to join the 600-home run club when he homered off Mark Hendrickson in the first inning at Dolphin Stadium. Griffey joined Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, Willie Mays and Sammy Sosa.

Thursday, June 18 at 8:00 p.m. – Johnny Bench’s Final Game: Reds vs. Astros from 9/17/1983 “Johnny Bench Night” at Riverfront Stadium – Bench’s final home run of his career, a two-run shot to left in the third inning, tied the game. The telecast will include an interview with Bench from last year about this game.

Sunday, June 21 at 8:00 pm – Tom Browning’s Perfect Game: Reds vs. Dodgers from 9/16/1988 Reds 1-0 win at Riverfront Stadium when after a nearly three-hour rain delay, Browning delivered the one and only perfect game in Reds history.

The enhanced telecast features the radio call by Marty Brennaman and Joe Nuxhall, with Chris Welsh and Tom Browning giving additional insight throughout the game.



