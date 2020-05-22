FOX Sports Ohio’s Upcoming Reds Rewinds Features 1990 NLCS Game 6, Tom Seaver’s No-Hitter, Pete Rose’s 4192 Hit Game, and 2010 Clinch Game

Reds Rewinds continue on FOX Sports Ohio next Thursday with a lineup that features an enhanced telecast of Tom Seaver’s no-hitter, Pete Rose’s hit 4192, and exciting clinch and postseason games. All games will stream on FOX Sports GO.

Thursday, May 28 at 8:00 p.m. – 1990 NLCS Game 6: Reds vs. Pirates 10/12/1990

“The Nasty Boys” bullpen Danny Jackson, Norm Charlton and Randy Myers combined for a classic one-hitter to clinch Cincinnati’s first pennant since the Big Red Machine days of 1976.

Friday, May 29 at 8:00 p.m. – Tom Seaver’s No Hitter: Reds vs. Cardinals 6/16/1978

Tom Seaver pitched a no-hitter, blanking the Cardinals 4-0 in front of 38,216 Reds fans at Riverfront Stadium.

The game telecast will feature interviews with Seaver about his time in Cincinnati as well as Seaver’s postgame interview with Joe Nuxhall. The game action is called by Nuxhall and Marty Brennaman.

Saturday, May 30 at 8:00 p.m. – Pete Rose Hits 4192: Reds vs. Padres from 9/11/1985

Pete Rose is crowned the Hit King as he hit his 4,192nd career hit in the first inning of the Reds’ win, surpassing Ty Cobb’s career record and become baseball’s all-time hit leader.

Sunday, May 31 at 8 pm – Clinch NL Central: Reds vs. Astros from 9/28/2010

Jay Bruce’s homer off Tim Byrdak in the bottom of the ninth inning propelled the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros and their first National League Central title since 1995.

Click and follow the network’s Cincinnati social accounts for updates: #RedsReplay